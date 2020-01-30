Ciara unveils baby news with bikini photo

Ciara has revealed she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting another child together.

The US singer, 34, announced her news with a picture on Instagram of herself in a bikini while on an idyllic, sun-soaked holiday in Turks and Caicos.

The Goodies and Oh singer is seen standing on a rock on a beach while in a red two-piece swimsuit, her growing baby bump on full display.

Along with the snap, taken by Wilson, she simply wrote: “Number 3.”

American football star Wilson, 31, also shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a selfie with bikini-clad Ciara in the background and slightly out of focus.

It will be the third child for Ciara, full name Ciara Princess Harris, as she has daughter Sienna with Wilson, and five-year-old son Future Jr with her ex-partner, rapper Future.

Khloe Kardashian was among Ciara’s 24.4 million followers congratulating the pair for their baby news, writing: “Congratulations!!!! What a beautiful blessing!!!”

Ciara and Seattle Seahawks player Wilson have been in a relationship since 2015, and they married in 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

The R&B star was previously engaged to Future, but the two called off the engagement in August 2014.