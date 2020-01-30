Charlie Hunnam says he regrets his comments about marriage

British actor Charlie Hunnam has said he “really regretted” claiming to be indifferent towards marriage.

The star of TV drama Sons Of Anarchy, who has been dating jewellery designer Morgana McNelis for 14 years, said his comments were “a stupid thing to say”.

He told US outlet Too Fab: “That really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings and I really regretted saying that.

Charlie Hunnam has said he regrets his comments about being indifferent towards marriage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I actually didn’t mean it at all, it was, frankly, just stupid shit I said in the heat of the moment.”

Hunnam had been doing a press tour with co-star Hugh Grant for The Gentleman when he said he was not a fan of marriage.

The Newcastle-born star said he was not being sincere, claiming when you are with friends, sometimes “you’re not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something and then you see it in black and white”.

He added: “I’m so romantic and the reality is I sort of consider myself married. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years.

“I suppose what I was trying to articulate is the official government sanction of it doesn’t mean anything to me but the romance of it means an enormous amount.”

Hunnam, whose other film roles include Pacific Rim, The Lost City Of Z and Triple Frontier, said during an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show earlier this month he was “sort of indifferent” towards marriage.

However, he said McNelis felt differently.

“She does not feel the same. She’s very eager,” Hunnam said. “I’ll do it because it’s important to her but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”