Brandi Carlile and Joan Armatrading among winners at UK Americana Awards

Nick Lowe, Brandi Carlile and Joan Armatrading were among the winners at the fifth annual UK Americana Awards.

The ceremony took place inside the Troxy music hall in east London on Thursday evening and honoured the best American Roots music in the UK.

Grammy-nominated singer Yola won UK album of the year for her effort Walk Through Fire while international album went to The Highwomen’s self-titled record.

Yola, from Bristol, was also named UK artist of the year while the international gong was awarded to Carlile.

UK song of the year was won by Elles Bailey for Little Piece Of Heaven while the international song went to Me And The Ghost Of Charlemagne by Amy Speace.

British singer-songwriter Armatrading, 69, was honoured with the lifetime achievement award while Jade Bird’s self-titled album was named the best selling Americana album by a British artist.

Before the ceremony, Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars was named the UK’s overall biggest Americana album of 2019.

Sian Monaghan picked up the UK Instrumentalist of the year gong while Lowe was honoured with the trailblazer award.

And the late Lonnie Donegan, known as the “king of skiffle”, received the legend award for helping to “lay the very foundations of the Americana music genre itself”.

His son, Peter, accepted the award on his behalf.

Performers on the night included Shingai, Billy Bragg, Milk Carton Kids and the Felice Brothers.

Radio presenter Bob Harris was on hosting duties and also took home the outstanding contribution award.