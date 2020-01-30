Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan among Bafta attendees

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan are among the nominees who will attend the Bafta film awards on Sunday.

They will be joined by Charlize Theron, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson for the star-studded ceremony.

Pitt, who is nominated in the best supporting actor category for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood is nominated alongside Pacino for his role in The Irishman, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, and Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

Here’s just a few of the attendees at this year’s #EEBAFTAs Who would you most like to be sat between? ⁰ Click through for even more of the attendees ? https://t.co/lYwrY63FdK pic.twitter.com/HHICo961tE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 30, 2020

Robbie is nominated twice in the supporting actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time, alongside Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

Ronan, who is nominated for Little Women, will be joined by fellow best actress contenders Theron, nominated for Bombshell, Renee Zellweger, for Judy, Jessie Buckley, for Wild Rose, and Johansson, for Marriage Story.

Driver and Phoenix are both in the running for the leading actor prize, alongside Taron Egerton for Rocketman, Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes, and Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time.

That feeling when you're the star of the most nominated film at the #EEBAFTAs (11 for Joker) pic.twitter.com/Rz314m0CbZ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 30, 2020

Other famous faces due to walk the red carpet as presenters and guests include Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, Sir Ian McKellen, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman.

It has previously been announced that Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy will be honoured with the Bafta Fellowship at the ceremony, while motion capture pioneer Andy Serkis will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton at the Royal Albert Hall in London.