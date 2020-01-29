Victoria Derbyshire live tweets from BBC staff presentation about news cuts

Victoria Derbyshire has live tweeted her followers from the BBC’s staff presentation on news cuts which are expected to result in the axing of her programme.

The broadcaster is making cuts to the news division as part of a cost-cutting drive.

Plans to axe Derbyshire’s BBC Two programme have already been leaked, with the host saying she is “absolutely devastated”.

Head of Internal Comms jst said to us all, ‘enjoy and relax’ https://t.co/sIs2msVXyY — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 29, 2020

As the BBC prepared to release details of the cuts, Derbyshire posted an image of a screen from the presentation, entitled Modernising BBC News, which she said was being streamed to staff elsewhere in the BBC.

She told her followers: “Head of internal comms just said to us all, ‘enjoy and relax’.”

And she wrote of the BBC’s director of news and current affairs: “Fran Unsworth arrives….

“‘Cheery’ music in room like you hear when you’re your put on hold…..”

Fran Unsworth arrives. Approx 130 in the room. Being streamed to staff elsewhere in BBC. ‘Cheery’ music in room like you hear when you’re your put on hold…. pic.twitter.com/1b4H1GHlMl — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) January 29, 2020

Flagship BBC shows like Newsnight as well as radio bulletins are expected to face cuts.

BBC News has to save £80 million as part of financial pressures on the corporation, including paying for free TV licences for over-75s on pension credit.