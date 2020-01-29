Tom Daley launches Blue Peter competition

Tom Daley is launching a Blue Peter competition to design the programme’s new sport badge.

The Olympian and double world champion said he is “excited” to be launching the contest on the CBBC show on Thursday.

The competition will give viewers the chance to design the show’s 2020 sport badge, which will include a focus on this summer’s Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and will celebrate sport as well as reflect Team GB and ParalympicsGB values.

Entrants also need to write an inspirational message to motivate athletes.

The winning design will become the official 2020 badge, available to children aged six to 15, and will be distributed to each Team GB and ParalympicsGB athlete travelling to Tokyo for the Games.

The winner will also be able to attend teams’ Kitting Out where they will meet some of the athletes to pass on their badges personally.

Daley said: “I watched Blue Peter all the time when I was growing up and was even awarded a Gold Blue Peter Badge in 2009, after winning the World Championship.

Tom Daley (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Advertising

“I’m excited to be involved with the launch of Blue Peter’s 2020 sport badge competition, it’s great that Team GB and ParalympicsGB are joining forces with Blue Peter to get kids all across the country as excited for Tokyo 2020 as I am, and to see a new generation embrace the Team GB and ParalympicsGB values.”

The competition is being held in conjunction with the British Olympic Association (BOA) and the British Paralympic Association (BPA), and the winner’s inspirational message being made into a short form video that will be used on the BOA, BPA and BBC platforms.

For information visit bbc.co.uk/bluepeter.