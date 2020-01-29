The Crown’s Erin Doherty recalls star-struck moment with Meryl Streep

The Crown star Erin Doherty has said winning an award in the presence of Meryl Streep “blew” her mind.

Earlier this month, the actress took to the stage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles with her co-stars to accept the prize for best ensemble in a drama series.

Doherty, who stars as Princess Anne in the Netflix show, described the win as a “lovely exhale” which proved they had done their jobs properly.

The stars of The Crown at the season three premiere (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours gala in London, she told the PA news agency: “Mental. It was insane. It was really lovely to go up there as a cast of whoever could be there. Meryl Streep was in the room, so that blew my mind.

“It was nice because you put so much into the show, creating these connections with these people and hoping that it comes off on screen.

“And when people go ‘Yeah, that was amazing, well done’ it is like a lovely exhale that you are doing your job right.”

The 27-year-old, who was being honoured as a breakthrough artist, said playing Anne had helped her grow as a person.

She added: “What I have loved about being in a relationship with Anne over this time is that it is very unusual to grow with someone.

Gillian Anderson (Ian West/PA)

“In this up-and-coming season I have felt like what is most important for me, and to her integral part in this season, is her relationship with her husband and where it goes, and how she deals with that within the structure of her family – and who she can and cannot speak to about it.

“That’s all I can say, I think…”

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson is joining the cast as Margaret Thatcher for the fourth series of The Crown.

Doherty said working with Anderson had been “amazing”.

She added: “It is few and far between that I do get to actually be on screen with her. But when I do I am just in awe because she is so good.

“I cannot wait for people to see what she does with her character.”