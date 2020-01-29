Ruth Jones in flirtatious encounter with Sir Tom Jones at NTAs

Ruth Jones slipped into character as Nessa for a flirtatious encounter with Sir Tom Jones at the National Television Awards.

The actress and her co-stars took to the stage at London’s O2 to pick up the special impact award for their Christmas special.

Sir Tom and his fellow judge on The Voice Olly Murs were on hand to present the gong.

Gavin & Stacey made a triumphant return on Christmas Day! ? A throughly deserved win for the Impact award! Lets hope for more iconic episodes in the future✨#NTAs pic.twitter.com/74Sxzi0Gd8 — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 28, 2020

Jones accepted the gong in character as Vanessa Shanessa Jenkins, delivering a twist on her character’s famous catchphrase.

“Oh, Olly – what’s o’Mur-in?” she joked.

She turned to Sir Tom, saying: “I don’t know what you’re laughing at Tom. You never write, you never phones…”

The cast of Gavin And Stacey with the impact award (Ian West/PA)

Turning to the audience, she recalled: “There’s still a lot of electricity between me and Sir Tom, and don’t you knows it.”

During the original series, Nessa regularly recalled her sexual liaisons with celebrities such as Nigel Havers, John Prescott and members of Welsh comedy hip hop group Goldie Lookin Chain.

Co-creator James Corden tweeted his thanks after the show won the award.

I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there tonight. I have a show today and tomorrow. But I am so proud to see the whole cast up there holding this award. Thank you @OfficialNTAs x pic.twitter.com/EdGgErXYLJ — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 28, 2020

He wrote from Los Angeles where he films his US talk show: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there tonight. I have a show today and tomorrow.

“But I am so proud to see the whole cast up there holding this award.”