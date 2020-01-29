Rachel Riley releases new baby snaps

Countdown star Rachel Riley has celebrated the birth of her baby daughter with some new snaps.

The maths whizz, 34, gave birth to her baby girl, Maven Aria, in her bathroom in December, two weeks after her due date.

She has released a new set of images with her newborn baby and husband, ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel Riley, husband Pasha Kovalev and daughter Maven Aria (Charlotte Emily Gray for From Babies With Love)

Riley and Kovalev met on Strictly in 2013, and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019.

The photos are part of a collaboration with From Babies With Love, a social enterprise baby brand which says it donates all its profits to orphaned and abandoned children.

Riley said: “As a new parent I feel even more strongly about creating positive change in the world, for my own daughter and for children everywhere.”

Purchases support more than 7,000 children, including through the charity Street Child, which educates children in the “world’s toughest places”.

After keeping us waiting she came so fast we didn’t get to hospital & was born in our bathroom with our amazing doula & wonderful St Mary’s midwives rushing over to be with us just in time! She’s absolutely perfect & Pasha & I are in newborn bliss. Couldn’t be more in love ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/14oO1imyXG — Rachel Riley ? (@RachelRileyRR) December 18, 2019

Its Street Child projects include schemes in Internally Displaced Persons Camps in Nigeria, and a school in northern Uganda for South Sudanese refugee children.

From Babies With Love founder Cecilia Crossley said: “I’d like to thank Rachel for so kindly giving her time to support From Babies With Love and Street Child.”

The Love collection is at www.frombabieswithlove.org