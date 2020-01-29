Advertising
Margot Robbie wears feathers to Birds Of Prey premiere
The actress reprises her Suicide Squad role in the film.
Margot Robbie turned heads in a feathered top at the world premiere of her new film Birds Of Prey.
The Hollywood star looked stunning in the skimpy black top, which featured a flume of feathers across the front and over one shoulder.
She paired the top with a long black satin skirt with a ruffle at the waist, and added long bright pink gloves to complete the dramatic look.
Robbie was joined by co-stars including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez at the screening at the BFI Imax, London.
Winstead looked dramatic in a floor-length red gown that billowed as she walked.
And Smollett-Bell stood out in a risque black number.
Her eye-catching outfit featured a partially sheer top and a skintight skirt trimmed with black feathers at the hem.
Perez also opted for black and looked stylish in a flattering jumpsuit.
Birds Of Prey, which also stars Ewan McGregor, sees Robbie reprise her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn.
It will be released in the UK in February.
