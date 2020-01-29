Menu

Margot Robbie wears feathers to Birds Of Prey premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The actress reprises her Suicide Squad role in the film.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie turned heads in a feathered top at the world premiere of her new film Birds Of Prey.

The Hollywood star looked stunning in the skimpy black top, which featured a flume of feathers across the front and over one shoulder.

She paired the top with a long black satin skirt with a ruffle at the waist, and added long bright pink gloves to complete the dramatic look.

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie (Matt Crossick/PA)

Robbie was joined by co-stars including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez at the screening at the BFI Imax, London.

Winstead looked dramatic in a floor-length red gown that billowed as she walked.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Matt Crossick/PA)

And Smollett-Bell stood out in a risque black number.

Her eye-catching outfit featured a partially sheer top and a skintight skirt trimmed with black feathers at the hem.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Matt Crossick/PA)

Perez also opted for black and looked stylish in a flattering jumpsuit.

Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez (Matt Crossick/PA)

Birds Of Prey, which also stars Ewan McGregor, sees Robbie reprise her Suicide Squad role of Harley Quinn.

It will be released in the UK in February.



