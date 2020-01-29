Love Island villa set for a shock dumping

Love Island is set to be rocked by another dumping, with one of the girls sent packing.

Scenes set to air in Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality show will show Luke Mabbott getting a text announcing a surprise recoupling.

This time, the boys will be picking which of the girls they want to pair up with.

The message says: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling.

“The boys will choose who they want to couple up with, the girl not picked will be dumped from the Island #nogirlcode #getgraftingorgohome.”

The news sends shockwaves through the villa, with Sophie Piper vulnerable as her partner Connor Durman was recently dumped, and Leanne Amaning on shaky ground after her split from Mike Boateng.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s instalment, Mike is considering his options after the end of his budding romance.

"I just have to admit, maybe it's just not bangin'…" Mike and Leanne are officially over ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HL8anaLMYe — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 28, 2020

He tells Callum Jones and Nas Majeed: “I am going to crack on. My feelings for Leanne were real.

“When I feel like the time is right, potentially there could be people in here already that I might be looking at… I feel like me and Jess (Gale) got on a lot. And I kind of blocked that off.

“Also, I never really gave Rebecca (Gormley) a chance. I’ve not been able to speak to her at all.”

He went on: “And then there’s one more person… Sophie.

“It’s a sticky one. We all love Connor. But in terms of attraction, I can’t lie, she’s a beautiful girl.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.