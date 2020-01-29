Fern Britton and Phil Vickery split ‘after more than 20 happy years’

Fern Britton has split from her husband Phil Vickery after more than 20 years together.

The TV presenter, 62, announced the break-up on Twitter, saying the couple had decided to “go our separate ways”.

Britton said she and celebrity chef Vickery would always “share a great friendship and our lovely children”.

After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children . We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thankyou for your continued kindness and support. ❤️ — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) January 29, 2020

The post said: “After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.

“We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support.”

Advertising

Vickery shared an almost identical statement on his own Twitter page.

After more than 20 years together Fern and I have decided to go our separate ways. We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for you kindness and support P — Phil Vickery (@philvickerytv) January 29, 2020

Britton and Vickery met on the programme Ready Steady Cook and were married in 2000, following her split from Clive Jones.

She and Vickery have an 18-year-old daughter together and Britton also has three other children from her relationship with Jones.