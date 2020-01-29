Chris Hughes apologises following ‘altercation’ outside the NTAs

Former Love Island star Chris Hughes has apologised for getting involved in an “altercation” with a “paparazzi” photographer while celebrating his girlfriend’s win at the National Television Awards.

He had accompanied Jesy Nelson to the ceremony, where she won the best factual entertainment award for her Odd One Out documentary about abuse.

Hughes said that he got into the altercation as he was leaving a hotel near to London’s O2 Arena, which was the venue for the awards, and photos have emerged that appear to show him fighting with a man in the street.

Hughes said on Instagram that he wanted to “address last night’s altercation”, adding: “I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won.

“After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn’t call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

“As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret.

“I’m human. No different to anyone else.

“However I want to make everyone aware this was only in self-defence.”

Hughes added that he hopes people will forgive him over the incident.

He also apologised for getting involved in the incident on a successful night for his girlfriend.

He said: “This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this.

“Ultimately, I’m the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win.

“I am so proud of you.”

A record-breaking documentary by Jesy Nelson. Jesy Nelson: 'Odd One Out' a very well deserved winner of the Factual award at this year’s National Television Awards ✨ #NTAs pic.twitter.com/f4E65qgkFz — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) January 28, 2020

The Metropolitan Police said that they received reports of an assault and criminal damage taking place in Waterview Drive between 11pm on Tuesday and 1am on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the force said that the criminal damage relates to photographic equipment and there were no reports of injuries.

No arrests were made and enquiries continue.