Caroline Flack’s boyfriend denies they have split up

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend has denied reports the couple has split up, just over a month since a court banned them from seeing each other.

TV presenter Flack, 40, is alleged to have assaulted former professional tennis player Lewis Burton, 27, at her flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea during a court hearing last month. Flack was released on bail with conditions that stop her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial in March.

Caroline Flack’s boyfriend has denied reports they have split up (Ian West/PA)

Burton, a model, does not support the prosecution and insists he is not a victim. He has now denied reports in The Sun that the pair has split.

Burton posted a picture of him and Flack together on his Instagram Story and wrote: “We ain’t split. Can’t wait to see you.”

Flack stood down from presenting duties on Love Island after being accused of assaulting Burton in an incident that is said to have left them both covered in blood like a “horror movie”.

She allegedly hit Burton over the head with a lamp when he was asleep after believing he had been unfaithful.

Flack entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

Burton has previously spoken out in support of the presenter, claiming she has become the subject of a “witch hunt” following her arrest.

Flack made a brief return to social media earlier this month to wish Laura Whitmore, who replaced her as host on Love Island, “massive good luck” ahead of the launch of the show’s first winter series.

A representative for Flack declined to comment.