Zoe Ball: Boyfriend’s death left me in shock for two years

Zoe Ball says she was in shock for two years after the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates.

Cameraman Yates was found dead at his home at the age of 40, in 2017.

The Strictly Takes Two presenter told Red magazine that “there is hope” for people living with mental health issues.

“I believe I was in shock for two years afterwards,” she said.

“It’s like you can’t see beyond putting your feet on the floor and getting out of bed each day.”

The Radio 2 host said that “since losing Billy, I’ve met lots of people who’ve helped me have a better understanding of the complexities of mental health.

“But also, it’s key to remember there is help available for people living with mental health issues and there is hope.”

Ball, 49, told the March issue of the magazine: “You find (love) everywhere. It’s in your friendships and your parents and your children and in music….

“You know, I look at my kids or my friends and think ‘I couldn’t love you anymore.’ And then I do. Love just keeps on coming.”