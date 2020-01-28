Sir Tom Jones and Dido join Hampton Court Palace Festival bill

Sir Tom Jones and Dido are to perform at Hampton Court Palace Festival this year.

Bjorn Again have also joined the line-up for the event in June.

The artists join previously announced acts Rick Astley, Lionel Richie, George Benson and Bastille ReOrchestrated on the bill.

The Voice star Sir Tom and Abba tribute band Bjorn Again have graced the stage at Hampton Court before but it will be Dido’s first appearance at the festival.

Sir Tom will take to the stage on June 9 and is expected to treat the crowd to hits such as Delilah, What’s New Pussycat? and It’s Not Unusual.

Dido – known for tracks such as Here With Me and Thank You – will perform on June 12 and Bjorn Again’s slot is on June 13.

Now in its 28th year, the festival is a series of open-air concerts.

Artists perform in a 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s Tudor Palace.

Tickets are on sale at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.