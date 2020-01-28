Maura Higgins struts NTAs red carpet in daring gown

Maura Higgins walked the red carpet at the National Television Awards in a risque dress that left little to the imagination.

The former Love Island star and Dancing On Ice contestant posed arm in arm with her boyfriend Curtis Pritchard outside London’s O2 Arena.

Her sheer blue number featured a sequin design and furry sleeves.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins (Ian West/PA)

Caitlyn Jenner, who appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, oozed Hollywood glamour in a pale silver dress.

The reality TV star and former Olympian held her hair back with a diamante clip.

Caitlyn Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid wore an eye-catching red gown which glittered as she struck a pose for the cameras.

She paired the outfit with matching crimson lipstick and and wore her hair down around her shoulders.

Susanna Reid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

US TV star Michelle Visage walked the carpet wearing an elegant black sleeved outfit with sequin detailing.

The Strictly star completed the ensemble with black nail paint, matching black eyeliner and large gold hoops.

Visage has appeared as a judge on both the American and first UK series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Michelle Visage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Dancing On Ice judge and Torchwood star John Barrowman showed off his trademark flair with a silver suit.

The entertainer performed a high kick for the cameras.

John Barrowman (Ian West/PA)

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn opted for a sleeveless patterned black dress with feather detailing.

Katie McGlynn (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex attempted to show off his gentlemanly credentials in front of the cameras.

The reality TV star stopped to adjust his girlfriend Lorena Medina’s train as they posed for pictures.

Joey Essex and Lorena Medina (Ian West/PA)

The National Television Awards is being broadcast live on ITV from 7pm.