Massive Attack to perform at All Points East festival

Massive Attack will perform a headlining set at All Points East festival this year.

The Bristol group – known for hits such as Teardrop and Blue Lines – will close the opening weekend of the event on May 24.

They join previously announced headliners Tame Impala and Kraftwerk on the bill.

Eighties star Neneh Cherry will also perform at the festival, which is held in London’s Victoria Park.

Neneh Cherry (Ian West/PA)

The singer, known for hits such as Manchild and Buffalo Stance, joins the line-up alongside Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Sevdaliza, GAIKA, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

Previously announced acts include Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr, Grandmaster Flash, The Orb, Chromatics, Caribou, Glass Animals, Whitney and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

The festival runs from May 22 to 31.

All Points East was held for the first time in 2018 and returned last year.

