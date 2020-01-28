Love Island’s Leanne set to call time on romance with Mike

The Love Island romance between Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng seems set to come to an end as the customer service adviser says she has “got the ick” with the former police officer.

In scenes that will air in Tuesday’s episode, Leanne says she is planning to call time on their relationship.

She confides in Sophie Piper and Jess Gale: “I think I’m going to have to just lock it off with Mike.

We'll never get tired of seeing Mike and Leanne hug ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Nh65hH30gv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 24, 2020

“I think I just have to end it. I feel like I’ve given it time… It’s been two weeks, surely I should like him more than this? I feel like I’ve just got the ick.”

She adds: “Maybe I shouldn’t have left it this long but genuinely I was trying, I wanted to like him, I wanted to catch feelings, but it’s just not coming.

“Now I’ve got the ick, everything he does actually annoys me.”

Meanwhile, Luke Trotman, who has been showing interest in both Siannise Fudge and Rebecca Gormley, is left jealous after Siannise goes on a date with new arrival Wallace Wilson, telling her: “It’s just bad timing. I was sort of ready to make a decision, just to sort of let Rebecca know that I was leaning more towards you. I’m ready to give 100% to one person.”

"I'm gonna act really cool on this date" Me on the date:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/erXk2wObL4 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 27, 2020

Rebecca has already clashed with Siannise over the semi-professional and says in the Beach Hut: “I know what I want and being second best is not what I’ve come in the villa for. I just need to know what the crack is.”

She later tells Leanne: “When me and Siannise spoke, it was all about ‘girl code this, girl code that’ and ‘You should have been straight, if you’d made her aware’.

Sounds like you're definitely on the right show, Rebecca #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uZFM42d5fm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 26, 2020

“She’s not making me aware about it now… I feel like I’m being taken for a mug.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm.