Irina Shayk reveals childhood trauma of being held at gunpoint

Irina Shayk has revealed she was held at gunpoint when she was six years old.

The Russian model described it as the moment that changed her life the most.

She told British Vogue: “My father worked for 20 years and finally bought a car – to have a car in the village, it was really like you were the king.

“He decided to sell it, and was planning to put the money towards a new house and college, and maybe another car. But when I was six we got robbed. I opened the door and three guys wearing masks came in, and they were pointing a gun to my head.

“They were like, ‘Where is your father? We know you have money in the house.’ My first reaction was, don’t talk. I didn’t tell them my father was taking a shower. Then they broke the bathroom door and there was a huge fight.

“One was pointing a gun to my head, and the two others were fighting with my father. We lived on the first floor and my father jumped out of the window. He went to ask for help, and the guys got scared and ran away. I was so scared.”

She added: “I knew that my father’s best friend betrayed him, because he was the only one who knew that my father was going to sell the car.

“To this day I don’t open so many doors to people in my life. I don’t want to live without trusting people. I don’t talk about that story, because it puts me back to that time, back to losing my father.”

Shayk also discussed life after her split with Bradley Cooper in June 2019 after four years together.

The former couple, who share daughter Lea De Seine, two, rarely spoke about their relationship.

Shayk told British Vogue: “Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being.

“Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.

“Life without B is new ground.”

The full interview is in the March issue of British Vogue, available by digital download and on newsstands on Friday.