Irina Shayk discusses life after split from Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk has said life after her split with Bradley Cooper is “reflective” and “new ground.”

The supermodel and the Hollywood star broke up in June 2019 after four years together.

The former couple, who share daughter Lea De Seine, two, rarely spoke about their relationship.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk in 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Shayk told British Vogue: “Life after Bradley is definitely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being.

“Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other.

“Life without B is new ground.”

She also revealed how she copes with caring for their daughter, saying: “It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider.

“Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart’.”

Asked how she feels about dating again, she said: “I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that.

“If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?

“I think some people are really scared of this coldness.

“I also think not many people know that underneath this there’s a nice, sweet person who cries in interviews.”

Shayk also said that she used to believe she would never get married, because when she was 14 she started feeling like she was born into the wrong body.

She said: “I felt I was supposed to be a boy. I don’t know why.

“Maybe it’s because my father always wanted a boy.”

“When my father passed away, I thought, ‘Since I’m a guy, now it’s my time to take care of the family.’

“I said to myself I would never get married.

“Of course, later on in life I outgrew that, and I love being a woman.

“But I remember that feeling.”

British Vogue (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/Vogue)

