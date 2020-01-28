Advertising
In Pictures: TV stars switch on the glamour for NTA red carpet
The annual awards brought a feast of familiar faces to London’s O2 Arena.
Stars of the small screen gathered at London’s O2 Arena for the National Television Awards.
The red carpet was awash with glamorous dresses and stylish suits, including the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a host of soap favourites and presenters including Tess Daly, Emma Willis, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby.
