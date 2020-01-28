Holly Willoughby in hysterics as 80-year-old guest describes sex with fiance

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in stitches after an 80-year-old guest on This Morning detailed her sex life with her 35-year-old Egyptian fiance.

The hosts covered their mouths with their hands as they descended into giggles as retired cleaner Iris Jones described her first night of passion with Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham

She said their first night together was “pretty rough,” adding: “No one had been near me for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again.

There's just some things we never thought we'd hear on the show, but we loved Iris' honesty! Hear the full story on our free app! ?https://t.co/22PhhgC3eZ pic.twitter.com/CWLemChuXA — This Morning (@thismorning) January 28, 2020

“Can I say what we used? A whole tube of KY Jelly.”

She added: “And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it.

“Anyway we got over that. The sex is not the important thing because I can’t sleep with him. You get an elbow in the face, a knee in the back, he’s terrible.

“I used to sleep on the settee. Separate beds when we get married.”

Viewers watching at home were equally entertained by the segment, with one writing on Twitter: “oh my god is anyone else watching this! I nearly spat out my tea !! 80 year old #Iris telling us about using a whole tube of KY jelly the first time she slept with her Egyptian toy boy, 45 years her junior – you go girl !”

@thismorning oh my god is anyone else watching this! I nearly spat out my tea !! 80 year old #Iris telling us about using a whole tube of KY jelly the first time she slept with her Egyptian toy boy, 45 years her junior – you go girl ! ? — Emma Leason (@madeoflove79) January 28, 2020

Another wrote: “Televisual Moment Of The Decade, thus far, and probably till it ends! What a lady!! #RidingAHorse #WholeTub #ThisMorning.”

This Morning is on ITV on weekdays at 10am.