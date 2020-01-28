Advertising
Holly Willoughby in hysterics as 80-year-old guest describes sex with fiance
Iris Jones was very frank in her discussion about her first night with her 35-year-old partner
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in stitches after an 80-year-old guest on This Morning detailed her sex life with her 35-year-old Egyptian fiance.
The hosts covered their mouths with their hands as they descended into giggles as retired cleaner Iris Jones described her first night of passion with Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham
She said their first night together was “pretty rough,” adding: “No one had been near me for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again.
“Can I say what we used? A whole tube of KY Jelly.”
She added: “And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day. I felt as if I’d been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it.
“Anyway we got over that. The sex is not the important thing because I can’t sleep with him. You get an elbow in the face, a knee in the back, he’s terrible.
“I used to sleep on the settee. Separate beds when we get married.”
Advertising
Viewers watching at home were equally entertained by the segment, with one writing on Twitter: “oh my god is anyone else watching this! I nearly spat out my tea !! 80 year old #Iris telling us about using a whole tube of KY jelly the first time she slept with her Egyptian toy boy, 45 years her junior – you go girl !”
Another wrote: “Televisual Moment Of The Decade, thus far, and probably till it ends! What a lady!! #RidingAHorse #WholeTub #ThisMorning.”
This Morning is on ITV on weekdays at 10am.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.