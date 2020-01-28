Ant and Dec up for 19th presenting gong at National Television Awards

Ant and Dec will be hoping to snap up yet another presenting prize at tonight’s National Television Awards (NTAs).

The popular double act are reigning champions in the best TV presenter category, having won the title for a record-breaking 18 years.

The Britain’s Got Talent hosts will be hoping to make it 19 at this year’s awards, where they face competition from Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The ceremony, fronted by David Walliams, will see many stars of the small screen vying for accolades in categories such as drama, talent show and comedy.

It's OFFICIAL the host of our 25th Anniversary show is… #NTAs

Dancing On Ice, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice UK and Strictly Come Dancing are all contenders in the talent category, but X Factor missed out this year.

Ricky Gervais’s After Life is pitted against Fleabag, Derry Girls, Sex Education and Mrs Brown’s Boys in the comedy category.

Walliams is up against his Britain’s Got Talent boss and co-star Simon Cowell for TV judge, as well as The Voice’s Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am and Drag Race star RuPaul.

Simon Cowell (Matt Crossick/PA)

Line Of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Call The Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty will battle it out for the drama gong.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on ITV on January 28 from The O2 London.