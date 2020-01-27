Viewers doubt Sophie’s tears after Love Island dumping

Love Island viewers accused Sophie Piper of crying fake tears after her partner Connor Durman was dumped from the villa.

Connor was booted off the ITV2 show by his fellow Islanders on Monday.

He and Sophie were revealed to be the least popular pair after a public vote, and the other contestants had to choose which of the two would be axed from the programme.

Connor has been dumped from the villa

Sophie broke down in tears as the Islanders chose to send Connor packing – but viewers have said if she was genuinely upset she would have walked out with him.

“If Sophie really liked him she’d pack her bags and leave with him,” one person posted on Twitter.

Another said: “And why did Sophie not leave with him. Because she’s fake. Fake tears. If she cared about him she would of left with him. He would of left with her 100%.”

Another person said Sophie was crying “crocodile tears”, adding: “Not a drop, not a smudge in make-up.”

“Sophie please please teach me how to dry cry, that was amazing all the motion without ruining your make-up, genius,” tweeted another.

However others defended Sophie, pointing out that she hadn’t known Connor for long.

One fan insisted: “Anyone who leaves with someone they’ve known For a matter of days would be a fool!”

“She won’t leave,” said another. “But to be honest I don’t blame her. She’s in there for the full experience. Not a few days coupled up full of too many downs and not enough ups.”

“Why should Sophie go with him? It’s not like she’s in love or that’s her boyfriend!” said another viewer.

Love Island continues on ITV2.