Two newcomers enter the Love Island villa

Two new singletons who admit they could have a “wandering eye” are set to stir things up on Love Island.

Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson arrive at the villa in Monday night’s episode of the ITV2 show.

Nas Majeed gets a text message which says: “Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will be entering the villa.

“Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter, one to prepare their main course and one to prepare their dessert #dishydates #eatingisnotcheating #haveyourcakeandeatit.”

? FIRST LOOK ? As one Islander is dumped, two more arrive… The villa has been well and truly shaken up ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/11QLYNy9k7 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 27, 2020

Newcomer Demi, 21, from Portsmouth, says she is after someone “macho and mature” and has taken a shine to Nas and Finn Tapp.

Describing herself as “99% loyal”, the style adviser said: “If my boyfriend or someone I’m talking to is not giving me the right attention or affection then my eyes could start wandering.

“It only takes a boy to give you a bit of attention when you’re not getting it from the right person for you to be swayed.”

Personal trainer Wallace, 24, describes himself as “confident, funny and energetic” and says he is an eight out of 10 when it comes to looks.

He likes the look of Paige Turley, Siannise Fudge and Sophie Piper and suggested he will do what needs to be done to get the girl he wants.

“I think stepping on toes is life, isn’t it? It’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one,” he said.

Wallace, from Inverness, added: “I could have a wandering eye but I’d be honest about it.”

Also in Monday’s instalment, the Islanders decide whether to dump Sophie or Connor Durman.

Someone's about to get dumped… but who could it be? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/viVZQ6Qewa — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 27, 2020

The pair were at risk after they earned the fewest public votes as a couple, and the contestants were told they had to pick which one to save and which one to dump.

It looks as if there is also trouble for Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng as Leanne hints that the dumping has rattled her.

Leanne, who has been coupled with Mike, says: “I’m not wasting any more time. I’m not. If I’m not feeling something, I’m not feeling something.”

In the Beach Hut she says: “Tonight has really kicked me up the bum and shown me that you can go home at any minute.

“I think it’s really put a lot of things in perspective.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.