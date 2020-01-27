The Stranglers announce final full UK tour

The Stranglers have announced their final full UK tour, promising to perform tracks spanning their 45-year career together.

The group’s final full production tour will kick off in Lincoln on October before they travel round the country, finishing at the O2 Academy in Brixton on November 21.

They are expected to treat fans to hits including Peaches, No More Heroes and Walk On By, as well as Always The Sun, Strange Little Girl and Golden Brown.

Baz looks back on 2019 in his new blog https://t.co/XrJVtgJ8aU pic.twitter.com/pqyJUs1W04 — The Stranglers Site (@StranglersSite) January 21, 2020

They will be joined on the road by Ruts DC as their special guests.

The tour will see the band travel to Cardiff, Bristol, Cambridge, Norwich, Brighton, Newcastle, Sheffield and Birmingham in October.

November will see them play Portsmouth, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Stoke, Leicester, Leeds, Manchester, Guildford and Reading.

The band, made up of Jean-Jacques Burnel, Dave Greenfield, Baz Warne and Jim Macaulay have said while they will not be calling it a day completely, this will be the last chance to see them playing together in a comprehensive touring format.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 31.