The 1975 to perform at ‘greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen’

The 1975 will perform at a concert billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”.

The British band will perform alongside Charlie XCX, Clairo, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers and Cavetown at the gig, which organisers say will be the first time ever in the UK that traceable, sustainably sourced HVO fuel (a form of renewable diesel that has been produced from vegetable fats and oils) from Europe will be used to power an entire event, dramatically reducing its carbon footprint.

It will also mark the first paperless show in Finsbury Park, with all tickets available in a digital format, and fans are encouraged to bring old The 1975 T-shirts or those of any other band to be reprinted with new designs to create sustainable merchandise.

// F I N S B U R Y P A R K – P R E S A L E W E D N E S D A Y 9 A M // L O V E https://t.co/wQ0dX4U9P0 pic.twitter.com/4H6M2dZjX7 — The 1975 (@the1975) January 27, 2020

The concert, which will be the band’s biggest show to date, will also use hybrid-powered generators with solar arrays and food vendors will operate a traffic light system highlighting the carbon footprint of each meal sold.

Concert promoter Festival Republic will plant 1,975 trees throughout the surrounding boroughs of Haringey, Hackney and Islington in partnership with Trees for Cities, while The 1975 have pledged to plant trees across the globe for every ticket sold through the One Tree Planted initiative.

The band’s upcoming fourth full-length album Notes On A Conditional Form, which will be released later this year, features a call to arms from climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

// I T S T I M E T O R E B E L // @GretaThunberg L O V E https://t.co/tmjlHBRbUZ pic.twitter.com/C812vOvuMP — The 1975 (@the1975) July 25, 2019

The track, called The 1975, sees the Swedish environmentalist deliver a nearly five-minute warning about climate change.

Thunberg says: “We are right now in the beginning of a climate and ecological crisis, and we need to call it what it is: an emergency.”

The 16-year-old adds we must “admit that we are losing this battle” and that we must “acknowledge that the older generations have failed”.

Noting that “homo sapiens have not yet failed”, she says that there is still time to “turn everything around”.