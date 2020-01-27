Sting to finish world tour with run of shows at the London Palladium

Sting has announced that he is finishing his world tour with a run of shows in London.

He will perform three dates at the London Palladium at the tail end of his My Songs tour.

The tour is named after the former Police frontman’s album, which was released last year.

He is set to play three dates in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sting said: “Having travelled the world with the My Songs tour, I’m delighted to bring it home to the UK later this year and to perform again at such a historic venue.”

The musician will be supported by the all-female grunge pop group Cruel Hearts Club.

The three concerts are the only UK shows that Sting is scheduled to perform in 2020.

During his tour Sting will take up a residency in Las Vegas (Billy Benight/PA)

Advertising

The My Songs tour began in Paris in May and will take in a total of 113 shows across 27 countries before arriving in the UK.

Before arriving back in the UK, Sting will take up a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in May.

The tour sees him perform songs created for The Police and his solo career.

The concerts will be on September 17, 18 and 19.