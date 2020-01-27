Love Island trophy-hunting controversy escapes Ofcom investigation

TV watchdog Ofcom will not investigate complaints about Love Island’s Ollie Williams following a trophy-hunting controversy.

The 23-year-old left the ITV2 series after just three days in the villa, saying he quit because he realised he still loves his ex-girlfriend.

A petition had been launched to have him removed from the show following the emergence of trophy-hunting pictures.

After leaving, Williams said he did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs, “nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter”.

The trophy-hunting pictures sparked 578 complaints to Ofcom about his inclusion in the programme.

A spokeswoman for the regulator said: “We don’t determine how contestants are chosen, or who takes part in programmes. These are editorial matters for ITV.”

Ofcom also decided not to investigate comments made by beauty consultant Siannise Fudge.

Advertising

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Some 63 viewers objected to Fudge, who said her friends call her Princess Jasmine, likening Nas Majeed, with whom she was coupled up, to “Aladdin”.

“In our view, the comment was not used in a derogatory manner, and was likely to be intended as a compliment,” Ofcom said.

“This also followed Siannise’s comment about seeing herself as a Disney princess seeking her prince, which provided further context.”