Lil Nas X leads Grammys red carpet in hot pink cowboy outfit

Lil Nas X made an impact on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards in an eye-catching hot pink cowboy suit.

The rapper’s outfit, designed by Italian fashion house Versace, was inspired by the video for his hit track Old Town Road with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The star is nominated in six categories including best new artist.

Lil Nas X (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Arriving on the carpet, he said: “This means the world. If you have seen the Old Town Road video and Billy (Ray Cyrus) in that, and this is my take on that.

“Oh my God. These nominations are proof that manifesting is real. You work hard for anything and – boom – it is there for you.”

He also promised a “couple of outfit changes tonight”.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Advertising

BIllie Eilish also made an impact on the carpet at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The 18-year-old wore a green Gucci outfit with a balaclava and was joined by her mother and brother.

She said: “This is like a dream. It’s a dream. I’m just here. I am alive. I am great.”

Eilish, who will perform at the ceremony, said of her plans: “Don’t get your hopes up. It’s just me. I’m just singing. I’m good.”

Advertising

Her mother said: “I am very proud and I love my children whatever they do. I love them.”

Ariana Grande (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande, who skipped the event last year claiming she was not given the creative freedom she wanted, arrived in a Cinderella-style outfit.

She wore a custom Giambattista Valli grey dress with gloves.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Husband and wife Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed for photos together.

Chopra wore a white long-sleeved plunging Ralph and Russo dress with tassels.

Jonas, meanwhile, opted for a gold suit.

Billy Porter (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pose star Billy Porter showed of his unique style on the carpet.

He sported an electric blue jacket and jumpsuit combination, which he paired with a wide-brimmed hat featuring an outlandish retractable fringe.