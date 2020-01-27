In pictures: Billie Eilish dominates Grammys overshadowed by Kobe Bryant’s death

Billie Eilish enjoyed an unforgettable night at the Grammys, but the ceremony was marked by sadness following the death of retired basketball star Kobe Bryant.
Just hours before some of the biggest names in music descended on downtown Los Angeles for the industry’s premiere awards show, it emerged Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others had been killed in a helicopter crash.
The tragedy forced a subdued tone on the Grammys, with tributes to Bryant throughout the ceremony.
To add extra poignancy to the evening, the show was held in the Staples Centre, home of the side where Bryant spent his 20-year career, the LA Lakers.
Here are the best pictures from the 62nd Grammy Awards:
