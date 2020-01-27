Grammy Awards in memoriam gaffe draws criticism from fans

The Grammy Awards have drawn criticism after an in memoriam segment saw the names of two artists misspelled.

Fans noticed that the names of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto and the Cars frontman Ric Ocasek were incorrect in the video montage shown on the big screens at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Ocasek’s first name was misspelled as Rick and Sesto’s first name was misspelled as Camile.

One viewer quipped: “Rick [sic] Ocasek”.

They spelled Ric Ocasek's name wrong. #GRAMMYs — josh pincus is crying (@joshpincus) January 27, 2020

Another said: “They spelled Ric Ocasek’s name wrong.”

Advertising

“RICK ocasek,” a third added.

A fourth suggested the body hire a copy editor.

The tribute, which came towards the end of the show, also omitted Silver Jews indie rocker David Berman, who died in August last year.

Advertising

Hearing the Grammys didn’t include David Berman, Mark Hollis, Scott Walker, and Bushwick Bill on their In Memoriam, and that’s all you need to know. — Andrew Cox (@AndrewWyattCox) January 27, 2020

One wrote: “Hearing the Grammys didn’t include David Berman, Mark Hollis, Scott Walker, and Bushwick Bill on their In Memoriam, and that’s all you need to know.”

Um, was David Berman mentioned in the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam segment?? Did I miss something? I hope he was. — ʟօȶʊֆɛǟȶɛʀ (@WDMRS_) January 27, 2020

Another said: “Um, was David Berman mentioned in the #GRAMMYs In Memoriam segment?? Did I miss something? I hope he was.”

Pretty sure I didn't see Berman on the Grammys' In Memoriam — Mason Poster Websites (@heiwabokecrisis) January 27, 2020

“Pretty sure I didn’t see Berman on the Grammys’ In Memoriam,” another added.

Also missing was The Walker Brothers star Scott Walker, who died in March last year and was famous for hits including The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore and Make It Easy On Yourself.

British singer Keith Flint, frontman of the Grammy-nominated band The Prodigy, also did not feature.

Billie Eilish was the big winner of the night.

The 18-year-old swept all four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards on a night overshadowed by the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant.