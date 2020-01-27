Friends ended well so why mess with it? David Schwimmer dismisses revival rumour

Friends star David Schwimmer has dismissed rumours of a revival of the famous sitcom.

There were hopes that the hit show could return after the cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Schwimmer – reunited following its 25th anniversary.

Schwimmer, 53, who played Ross Geller, told the Guardian he does not want to resurrect the characters.

“I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories,” he said.

Friends stars Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston (Neil Munns/PA)

“I think everyone feels the same – why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series?

“I don’t want to do anything for the money. It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far, presented to us, makes sense.”

The US sitcom has been a hit for a new generation after old episodes aired on Netflix.

Schwimmer believes that is because Friends was made before the age of social media.

“It was six people who actually sat and talked to each other,” he said.

He dismissed complaints from some millennials that parts of the show were transphobic, homophobic and sexist.

“The truth is also that show was groundbreaking in its time for the way in which it handled so casually sex, protected sex, gay marriage and relationships,” he said.

“The pilot of the show was my character’s wife left him for a woman and there was a gay wedding, of my ex and her wife, that I attended.

“I feel that a lot of the problem today in so many areas is that so little is taken in context. You have to look at it from the point of view of what the show was trying to do at the time.”