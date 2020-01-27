Demi Lovato delivers powerful performance during emotional Grammys return

Demi Lovato delivered a powerful performance during the 62nd Grammy Awards, as she made an emotional return to the stage after almost two years away.

The pop star, 27, had paused her career after she suffered a drug overdose in the summer of 2018.

She later said she was “grateful” to be alive.

An emotional Demi Lovato cried while performing her new song at the Grammys (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Lovato took to the stage during the ceremony on Sunday to perform her new song, titled Anyone, which documents her struggles with addiction.

The singer, wearing a flowing white gown, had tears rolling down her cheeks as she sang the track on stage which included the lyrics: “Anyone, please send me anyone/ Lord, is there anyone?/ I need someone.”

As the song finished, Lovato received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience inside the Staples Centre.

Shortly after the performance, Lovato wrote on Instagram: “What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years.

“So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all.”

In the build-up to her performance, Lovato described Anyone as a “cry for help”.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily show, she revealed the ballad was written and recorded days before her overdose.

However, she looked at it with a new perspective following the incident.