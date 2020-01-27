David Walliams pictured rehearsing for National Television Awards

National Television Awards host David Walliams has been pictured rehearsing for the ceremony.

The photograph shows the TV star and author working on the opening sequence ahead of the show on Tuesday night.

Walliams is hosting the awards for the first time after taking over from Dermot O’Leary and earlier this month admitted to being “a bit nervous”.

David Walliams during rehearsals for the 25th anniversary opening sequence of the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

“I haven’t got cold sweats or anything but I understand it is a tough gig,” said the Britain’s Got Talent judge.

The ceremony will see prizes handed out in a host of categories, including drama, comedy and TV presenter.

Walliams is among the nominees in the TV judge category, where he is up against his Britain’s Got Talent boss and co-star Simon Cowell, The Voice’s Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am and Drag Race star RuPaul.

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Idris Elba (Luther), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Michael Stevenson (Casualty) are up for best drama performance.

And Line Of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Call The Midwife, Killing Eve and Casualty will face off for the coveted drama gong.

Ant and Dec are in the running for the presenting prize, which they are hoping to win for the 19th time.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on ITV on January 28 from The O2 London.