Connagh says love triangle may have sealed Connor and Sophie’s fate

Love Island’s Connagh Howard says his triangle with Sophie Piper and Connor Durman could be the reason why one of the pair face being axed in Monday’s episode.

The couple were revealed to be the least popular after a public vote, and their fellow contestants will choose which of the two of them will have to leave the villa.

Connagh, who exited the show after a dramatic re-coupling in Friday’s episode, said rival Connor may have revealed “red flags” after getting the hump with Sophie over interest from other Islanders, including the Welsh model and actor.

On Monday Connagh told the PA news agency: “You can’t ever really predict why the public choose who they do, but maybe it was because of the whole love triangle situation.

“They may have seen red flags and stuff coming up quite early in their relationship, with falling outs, and maybe not coming across well.”

Cardiff-born Connagh said he thought friendship couple Nas Majeed and Siannise Fudge were going to end up as the least popular pairing.

He said: “I genuinely believed it would be them because, to be fair, Siannise is getting a lot of heat at the moment.”

He added: “I’m just glad I don’t have to make any decisions and vote one of them off, because it’s tough.”

Connagh said he has been inundated with date offers on Instagram since being booted off the show, but said he was most flattered by interest from last year’s Love Island winner Amber Gill.

Amber, 22, previously said Connagh was the current series’ contestant she would want to couple up with.

Connagh said: “It is definitely interesting. I’d definitely be up for going for a coffee or something and seeing what she’s about.

“She’s lovely, a really, really pretty girl. Maybe she’s the right Geordie for me.”