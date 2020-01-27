BTS make history while joining Lil Nas X on stage at the Grammys

BTS made Grammy Award history as they joined Lil Nas X on stage for a performance of his monster hit Old Town Road.

Lil Nas X, a winner on the night, began the segment by strumming a guitar while lying back on a sofa in a set made to look like a living room.

Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey was laid out on a chair in the background following his death in a helicopter crash hours before Sunday’s ceremony.

Lil Nas X, center, was joined by members of BTS for a performance of Old Town Road at the 62nd Grammy Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X was soon joined by country music star Billy Ray Cyrus and a string of other artists who have appeared on various remixes of Old Town Road.

Korean superstars BTS became the first K-pop group to play at the Grammys when they took to the stage, with member RM lending his vocals to a remix titled Seoul Town Road.

DJ Diplo and teenage yodeler Mason Ramsey also got involved before a surprise guest appeared.

BIGG BIGGGG THANK YOU TO BTS, MASON RAMSEY, DIPLO, BILLY RAY CYRUS, & NAS!!! ? — nope (@LilNasX) January 27, 2020

Advertising

Revered rapper Nas walked out to huge cheers inside the Staples Centre and delivered several verses while Lil Nas X sang beside him.

As the performance came to an end, Diplo shouted: “Kobe, we love you!”

Lil Nas X enjoyed a year of tremendous success in 2019, powered by the record-breaking popularity of Old Town Road.

During Sunday’s ceremony he and Cyrus won awards for best music video and best pop duo/group performance for the song, which spent an unrivalled 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nas X, 20, has been heralded as a new breed of hip-hop star. He came out as gay in June last year, becoming the only artist ever to have done so while having a number one record.