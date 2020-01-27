Beyonce and Lil Nas X enjoy early success at the Grammys

Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X are among the early winners at the Grammy Awards.

Although the televised portion of the 62nd annual event at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles is yet to get underway, a number of gongs have been handed out.

Rapper Lil Nas X scored the prize for best music video for his Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Beyonce’s Netflix documentary detailing her vaunted 2018 headline performance at Coachella festival, Homecoming, took best music film.

Lady Gaga’s turn in a A Star Is Born earned two awards.

The song I’ll Never Love Again took home best song written for visual media, while A Star Is Born earned best compilation soundtrack for visual media.

Country star Dolly Parton picked up best contemporary Christian song for God Only Knows, a duet with pop duo King And Country.

A floral wreath for Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Centre (AP/Chris Pizzello/PA)

The ceremony is taking place hours after basketball great Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash aged 41 at the home of his former team the Los Angeles Lakers.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the incident in California on Sunday morning.

Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr opened the pre-show, where the bulk of the night’s 84 awards are distributed, by paying tribute.

Harvey Mason Jr addresses the Grammy Awards audience (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/PA)

He said: “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today. Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”

Fans gathered outside the Staples Centre to pay tribute, leaving flowers and wreathes.

Sunday’s ceremony is expected to include a further tribute to the sportsman.