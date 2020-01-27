‘Artist and leader’ Nipsey Hussle honoured at Grammy Awards

John Legend orchestrated a star-studded tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards.

Hussle, the Grammy-nominated hip hop star, was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March last year sparking an outpouring of grief.

Legend was joined by Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin on stage at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

John Legend and members of Nipsey Hussle’s family accept the award for best rap/sung performance (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/PA)

The performance opened with Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch before transitioning into Higher, which DJ Khaled recorded with Legend and Hussle before the star’s death.

Dressed head to toe in red, YG appeared on stage to perform during the final segment.

Selma director Ava DuVernay introduced the tribute, telling the audience: “Tonight we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world.”

Hussle won two posthumous awards at the event on Sunday.

The rapper and activist took home best rap performance of Racks In The Middle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, and best rap/sung performance for Higher.

Ava DuVernay introduces the tribute in honour of Nipsey Hussle (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/PA)

His family were on hand to accept the gongs in his place.

During the performance, the group also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died earlier that day in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.