Royal Ballet to work with people with MS to choreograph dance routine

The Royal Ballet is set to work with a group of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) to choreograph their own routine.

The participants, many of whom have never danced before, will draw inspiration from opera The Cellist, which was written by Jacqueline du Pre, a musician who had the condition.

The three-month project will culminate in a performance of the group’s routine at the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall.

The Cellist is set to premiere at the Royal Opera House next month.

Bea Pulco said that dancing makes her “feel free” (Lara Cappelli/Royal Opera House/PA)

Bea Pulco, 43, from London, is one of those who is set to take part in the project, which is a collaboration between the Royal Ballet and the MS Society.

Ms Pulco said: “When I was diagnosed with MS 15 years ago I became very depressed as I didn’t know what it would mean for my future.

“But, now, to be able to dance somewhere like the Royal Opera House is truly a dream come true.

“I honestly can’t explain how much it means – I feel like I can do anything.”

She said that she did ballet for years when she was younger, adding: “Dance makes me feel free.”

The final performance will be at the Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall (Fiona Hanson/PA)

MS damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things like walk, talk, eat and think.

Ed Holloway, director of services at the MS society, described the project as “exciting”.

He added: “MS is unpredictable and different for everyone, but many people wrongly assume having a condition like MS means dance and other forms of exercise are off-limits.

“That is thankfully far from the truth – whatever your level of mobility or experience.

“All kinds of movement can be good for people living with MS, helping improve mood and even some symptoms.”