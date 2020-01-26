Love Island viewers stunned at Adele question

Love Island viewers saw the funny side as Luke Trotman asked Siannise Fudge if she had been named after Adele – who is six years older than her.

The pair were having a cosy chat outside when Siannise told Luke that her middle name was Adele.

He then asked if she had been named for the singer, leading a confused looking Siannise to respond: “I don’t think she would have been around…”

Viewers were quick to post messages on Twitter pointing out that Adele is just 31, while Siannise is 25.

Adele (Yui Mok/PA)

“I thought your mum might’ve been a big Adele fan’ how old do you think Adele is, she’s only 31 babe,” said one person on Twitter.

“Luke T asking if her middle name is because of the singer Adele. Pretty sure she wasn’t around 20 years ago,” said another.

“Luke thinks actual Adele was the inspiration for Siannise’s middle name. She had her first hit 11 years ago,” said another.

One quipped: “Luke T must think Adele Sang with Frank Sinatra.”

“Did he really ask if her middle name was named after Adele the singer?” tweeted one incredulous viewer.

“Yeah, remember those Adele tracks from 20 years ago?”

Love Island continues on ITV2.