Graham Norton to bring sharp wit to Baftas stage

Graham Norton will bring his sharp wit and winning humour as the host of the British Academy film awards.

The chat show host, 56, has presented the TV Baftas on multiple occasions over the last 15 years but this will be his first time hosting the film ceremony.

He takes over from Joanna Lumley, who fronted the show for two years, and her predecessor Stephen Fry.

"I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British Film" @grahnort We're so excited that the brilliant Graham Norton will be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 ? pic.twitter.com/THxR3PdWMk — BAFTA (@BAFTA) November 22, 2019

Norton is already a skilled host and is well known to film stars thanks to his popular BBC talk show.

Lumley drew mixed reviews from viewers at the 2019 ceremony and some criticism for a quip about the Ku Klux Klan while referring to the film BlacKkKlansman.

The overnight TV audience dropped by half a million viewers.

When the news was first announced last year, Norton said: “I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced.

“I’m honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.”

The EE British Academy film awards will be handed out on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall.