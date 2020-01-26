Glenn Close says Four Good Days co-star Mila Kunis is a ‘friend for life’

Glenn Close said Mila Kunis became a “friend for life” after they played an estranged mother and daughter in a new drama.

The Hollywood stars appear opposite each other in Four Good Days, which tells the story of a family destroyed by drug addiction.

Kunis, 36, plays a recovering addict while Close, 72, stars as the desperate mother battling to save her.

Glenn Close said she and Mila Kunis became close friends after starring together in a new drama (Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire/AP Images)

The film, directed by Rodrigo Garcia, was shot in less than a month, but seven-time Oscar nominee Close said that was all it took for the two actresses to build a strong friendship.

Speaking at the Four Good Days world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, she told the PA news agency: “I absolutely adore Mila.

“She’s really gifted, she leapt into this part, and for someone who is known for romantic comedy and for being so beautiful, she just really found a character very true to the character.

“From the very beginning we had great chemistry so she’s now a friend for life.”

Kunis, who is married to fellow Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher, was equally effusive in her praise for Close.

Mila Kunis stars opposite Glenn Close in Four Good Days (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Speaking at the annual film festival held in Park City, Utah, she said: “Glenn is a beautiful soul, an incredible actor.

“She’s just great to be around, energetically and otherwise, everything about her, her effortless nature, it’s infectious.”

Four Good Days explores the opioid crisis currently ravaging the US, with the government estimating 130 people a day die from opioid-related drug overdoses.

Close, who said she has had loved ones battle with addiction issues, said shining a light on the “terrible crisis” was one of the reasons she decided to work on the film.

She said: “What the film does and why I wanted to do it is it puts a very personal, specific focus on what it (addiction) does to families and what it does to relationships within families and how difficult it is to overcome.

“And hopefully it will connect emotionally with people so that they’ll be more ready to do something about it, to understand it more, to demand there are more places where people can get help.”

Four Good Days will be released later this year.