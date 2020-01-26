Beyonce delights fans with two striking outfits in one day ahead of the Grammys

Beyonce excited her millions of fans as she attended two pre-Grammy Awards events in two eye-catching outfits.

The US music star first attended Roc Nation’s The Brunch event in the afternoon on Saturday alongside husband Jay Z.

The daytime event saw Beyonce – who shared pictures on her Instagram page for her 139 million followers – wear a stylish mint green blazer-inspired mini dress.

The garment featured a draped hemline and a plunging collared neckline, as well as power shoulders to add structure to the look.

She teamed the ensemble with strappy metallic heels, geometric earrings and her hair worn in a sleek, straight style, her locks falling down her back.

In one of the pictures, Beyonce, 38, looked carefree as she struck a candid pose with a huge smile on her face.

Advertising

Another picture saw her pose alongside Jay Z, whose pale lilac suit complemented her pastel outfit.

Within a few hours, Beyonce’s post had received more than five million likes on the social media platform.

Later in the day, the Formation hit-maker took to Instagram again, delighting her fans even more with her second look of the day.

Advertising

As she attended the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala celebration, she swapped her daytime look for an extravagant evening guise.

Beyonce looked sensational in a figure-hugging red satin gown complete with a fitted bodice, an extreme thigh-high split and a long trailing skirt.

The gown had a folded detail over the waistline, and Beyonce finished her look with a sparkling clutch bag and glittering heels.

It took less than an hour for her post to receive more than a million likes from fans.