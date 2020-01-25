Love Island star Dani Dyer reacts to ex Jack Fincham’s baby bombshell

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer has said she did not know her ex-partner Jack Fincham was having a baby until he revealed he had become a father.

Dyer, who won the 2018 series of the ITV2 show with Fincham before they split 10 months ago, offered her congratulations to her ex during an appearance on Rylan Clark-Neal’s BBC Radio 2 show hours after he announced his baby news.

The 24-year-old reality TV star and actress said she “100%” wished them well, adding: “Everyone loves a baby.”

Asked if she knew that Fincham was set to become a father, she said: “No, of course not. No news.

“When everyone else found out, I found out.”

She added: “All it is, everyone loves a baby like I said, and I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go.”

Hours earlier, Fincham, 28, shocked his fans by revealing he had welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

Advertising

He did not reveal the identity of the mother of the baby, called Blossom, although he said that they are not in a relationship.

In a post on Instagram, in which he was seen cradling the newborn, Fincham said that he is “normally a very open book and share most of my life on my social media.

“This blessing I chose not to.”

He added: “I’m just a normal geeza, who went on a tv show, which throws you straight into the public eye… which I will forever be grateful for.

Advertising

“However I knew for myself I needed personal time and to keep this part of my life private to prepare for this new responsibility and part of me that will change my life forever.”

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split in April last year (Ian West/PA)

Fincham said that having a baby is “undoubtedly the best thing that has ever happened to me and it’s true what they say, the instant feeling of love and connection you have with your child is a feeling like no other”.

He continued: “I want to thank my family and friends for your continued support, also to my little girls mother, who has been totally AMAZING throughout.

“Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl. Both mum and baby are doing great.

“I am now a proud dad to a healthy baby girl Blossom Fincham born 8lb 2oz on 24th January 2020.”

Fincham and Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, won the £50,000 prize on Love Island in summer 2018.

They remained in a relationship for around eight months after the series ended, calling things off 10 months ago in April last year.

Shortly after their split, Fincham took part in E4 series Celebs Go Dating.