William to mark decade as Bafta president at film awards

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend this year’s Bafta ceremony, celebrating William’s 10th year as president of the film body.

The royal couple will walk the red carpet at the star-studded event on February 2 before presenting its highest accolade, the Fellowship, to film producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of Bafta, said: “We are so pleased the duke and duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 2nd February. pic.twitter.com/IZRSEwbWwr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2020

“This year marks the duke’s 10th year as Bafta’s president and his involvement has been invaluable to the work we do, from launching our global new talent activity in 2011, to supporting the Bafta Scholarships programme and assisting with the most far-reaching fundraising campaign Bafta has ever undertaken.

“We are immensely grateful to their royal highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the film awards on Sunday 2 February.”

The royal family has a long-standing relationship with Bafta, with the Duke of Edinburgh appointed its first president in 1959.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Bafta Awards last year (Tim Ireland/PA)

Joker, the origin story of the comic book villain – starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, leads this year’s nominations after scoring 11.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.

This year’s nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years.

The Baftas will be hosted by Graham Norton on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall.