Viewers take sides after Rebecca and Siannise clash on Love Island
Siannise said the model’s shock move was ‘like a kick in the teeth’.
Tensions rose in the Love Island villa after Rebecca Gormley outmanoeuvred Siannise Fudge during a tense recoupling.
The former Miss Newcastle picked Luke T, prompting a furious reaction from Siannise who had set her sights on the newcomer.
Siannise, who has been unlucky in love since arriving in the Cape Town villa, chose to couple up with Nas Majeed as friends but was visibly upset.
“It’s like a kick in the teeth,” she told Rebecca.
“It’s like you have gone behind my back. We will talk more about this later.”
Viewers were quick to take sides but appeared equally split.
One said: “We can all agree now we love Siannise and not Rebecca right?”
Another praised her for giving Nas another chance at love.
They said: “YES SIANNISE. She just shot RIGHT UP in my estimations #whatagirl SO SO SO HAPPY for Nas. Hopefully they get someone in there for him now!!!! And her actually….”
But others applauded Rebecca’s bolshie behaviour.
Some joked that Rebecca had no qualms about “stepping on everyone’s toes”.
Others compared her to Regina George, Rachel McAdams’s character in the film Mean Girls – a ruthless and popular high school socialite.
Love Island continues on ITV2.
