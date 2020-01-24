The limit does not exist: Mean Girls to return to big screen with musical movie

The musical version of Mean Girls will be adapted into a new film, it has been announced.

The hit Broadway show is based on Tina Fey’s 2004 film of the same name, about a group of teenage girls, including newcomer Cady Herron and tyrannical Regina George, at the fictional North Shore High.

Fey said in a statement: “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen.

“It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

The musical, which was penned by Fey and her husband Jeff Richmond, has been a hit in New York and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

The show features many of the original film’s much-quoted lines and has songs including Meet The Plastics, Apex Predator and Revenge Party.

The original film starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, as well as Fey, and it is not yet known if the cast will have cameos in the latest big screen venture.