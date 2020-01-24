Natalia Vodianova: Women have been brainwashed to think periods are shameful

Model Natalia Vodianova has criticised the lack of free sanitary products for women – saying men are not charged in public toilets for loo-roll.

The Russian catwalk star, 37, said there is still a taboo around periods.

She told Tatler magazine: “We women have been brainwashed into thinking that our periods are shameful, secret things.

“Nobody would think to put toilet paper and soap dispensers in men’s public bathrooms and then charge them for using them.

Natalia Vodianova on the cover of Tatler (Victor Demarchelier)

“So how come, even in what are supposedly progressive parts of the world, women still don’t have free access to personal-hygiene products?”

She hit out at double standards over her treatment in interviews.

“If a man, who happens to be beautiful, tries to talk about and do serious things, everybody drools over him and says how amazing he is,” she said.

“But if a pretty girl wants to do the same, people roll their eyes. Girls have to fight much harder than men to gain respect. But, I’m determined…I know what I want, and I’m fearless about getting it.”

The full interview is in the March Issue of Tatler, on newsstands and digital download from January 30.